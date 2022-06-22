Successful community Impact night for Civil Air Patrol

On May 16, the Civil Air Patrol Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron held a fund-raiser at the Pizza Ranch in Harlan. Cadets were at the restaurant from 5-8 p.m. and they opened doors, bussed tables, and helped customers with plates. Pizza Ranch owner Jacki said, “I am very impressed by [the Cadets]. [They] did a fantastic job staying on task and behaving professionally.”
Pizza Ranch offers youth programs the opportunity to earn 10% of the night’s sales as well as putting out a box for donation from customers. The night was a success for the Cadets as they raised $517 for the squadron. C/TSgt McBride said, “I enjoyed working at Pizza Ranch. It was a great opportunity to earn money and gain work experience. I’d like to do it again!”
These funds will be used to pay for training events for the Cadets as well as to financially help families in need with uniforms or supplies throughout their CAP career. Additionally, the squadron will purchase 24 hour packs to have on hand that the Cadets can check out for missions or training, as the cost of putting together one of these packs can be well over $100 each.
According to the CAP National Headquarters 2021 Fact Sheet, the mission of the Civil Air Patrol is “Supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power.” CAP accomplishes this through three primary missions: Emergency Services, Aerospace Education, and Cadet Programs.
The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron is composed of both Senior Members (adults) and Cadets (youth ages 12-18). Anyone interested in joining the Squadron can reach out to Lt. Stacy Condie @ 712-571-0736 or by email scondie@iawg.cap.gov. Learn more about Civil Air Patrol at ia003.cap.gov/.