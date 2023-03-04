The Cass County Conservation Board is holding Vermicomposting (Worm Composting) Workshop at the Outdoor Classroom shelter, located at 76977 Tucson Road, Massena, on Saturday March 25 at 1 p.m. All ages welcome! Let worms eat your kitchen waste! All types of composting will be discussed as well and those who attend have the option to make and take your own worm bin for a suggested donation of $25/bin.
Vermicomposting (Worm Composting) Workshop set for March 25
