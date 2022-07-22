The Atlantic Police Department took a trip to see the Iowa Cubs July 16, thanks to Atlantic Bottling who let them use their suite at the Principle Park Iowa Cubs Stadium. Food was delivered to the suite, and the group got visits from Cubbie, Thor and Spiderman. They also got to lead the 7th inning stretch. Donors and sponsors that helped make the trip possible included: Randy's Computers, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund, Lindeman Tractor Inc, The Swanson Family, The Williams family, Beta Sigma Phi Delta Zeta Chapter and Livy Nauchtman.
jeffl
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
