EXIRA - With temperatures topping 90 recently, you might not be thinking of fall - but in Exira, planning for the annual Fall Festival has been underway for some time.
The festival is planned for the last Saturday in September - Sept. 25 - from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival includes a variety of activities for all ages: there are contests, a car show and shine, vendors and crafters, city park entertainment, a kids' zone with bounce houses and more, tye-dying and putt putt golf in the park, and food.
Feel lucky or is there something you’re really good at? Contests include pie baking, pumpkin decorating/carving and scarecrow building. You can also guess the weight of a big pumpkin, and try your hand at meat smoking.
Getting hungry while checking out all the vendors? There will be a lot of food to eat, as well, including cinnamon rolls to start out the day, and the chicken salad lunch will return.
The Exira Community Band will play in the gazebo, along with Jo Beane and Friends. Contest winners will be announced at the gazebo at noon.
Looking for something fun for the kids? There will be bounce houses, pumpkin painting, hayrack rides, children's train rides and a petting zoo.
Schedule:
In the Event Center
Craft and vendor fair - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 cent admission
Desserts, cinnamon rolls, coffee, chicken salad lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Lounge - open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quilt Show - in the event center as well.
Exira's Car Show and Shine - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of city park
City Park Entertainment
Exira Community Band - 11-11:30 a.m.; Jo Beane and Friends 11:30 a.m.
Contest winners announced - noon
Tye-dye in the park, and putt putt golf
Kids Zone - West side of the park $5 wristbands for all day
Contests open to all ages
Pie baking drop off at the old fire house by 9:30 a.m. judging at 10 a.m.
Pumpkin decorating or carving drop off at the old fire house by 9:30 a.m.
Scarecrow displays at businesses and residences - have them up by Sept. 25
Guess the Weight of the big pumpkin at the old fire hall
Meat Smoking at the north end of the park
Judging at 1 p.m.
Categories - beef, chicken, pork, other/combo, grilled
Serving hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, chips and drink