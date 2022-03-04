CASS COUNTY — Tuesday, June 7 is the date for the Primary Election this year, and five Cass County positions are up for re-election.
Cass County positions that will appear on the Cass County ballot for the 2022 Primary Election are: Attorney, Recorder, Treasurer, District 2 Supervisor and District 3 Supervisor.
Currently these positions are held by: Attorney — incumbent Vanessa Strazdas, Republican, Recorder — incumbent Mary Ward, Republican, Treasurer — incumbent Tracey Marshall, Republican, District 2 Supervisor — incumbent Mark O’Brien, Republican and District 3 Supervisor — incumbent John Hartkopf, Republican.
Those interested in running for county positions on the June 7 Primary Election will need to complete and file nomination paper work.
First day for Democratic and Republican candidates for county offices to file nomination paperwork in the county auditor’s office is Monday, March 7. The last day to file is March 25.
For those intending to run, nomination paperwork may be circulated before the first day to file, as well as during the filing period, in order to collect signatures.
Individuals who would like to run for these county positions must collect signatures. Two percent of the party vote in the last general election for governor or president are required.
For the Attorney, Recorder or Treasurer positions, 100 signatures are required from Republican candidates and 45 from Democratic candidates in order to file.
For the District 2 or 3 Supervisor, 100 signatures are required from Republican candidates and 100 signatures from Democratic candidates.
The Supervisor District 2 includes Atlantic Second Ward, and Third Ward.
The Supervisor District 3 includes Atlantic Fourth Ward and Fifth Ward.
Nomination papers and candidate information are available in the county auditor’s office, and from the secretary of state’s website, at www.sos.iowa.gov
You can call the Cass County Auditor’s office for more information at 712-243-4570, by email at auditor@casscoia.us, by fax at 712-243-4572 or visit the office in the Cass County Courthouse.