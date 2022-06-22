The Newtown/Avoca Historical Society will be hosting a gravestone dedication for area Civil War Veteran Joseph Porter on Sunday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. Following is a profile on Joseph Porter from research done by Barbara Butcher.
According to his mother Isabel Irvine Porter’s obituary, Joseph Porter was one of eight children born to her and James Porter in Ireland. Joseph was born July 14, 1822. His father died in Ireland in 1844, leaving Isabel with eight children. Isabel soon emigrated to America remaining for some time in New York where in 1847 she married Charles Sykes.
In 1858, the family moved to Scott County in Iowa where they settled on a farm in LeClaire township. Charles Sykes died in 1862. At the time of Isabel’s death in 1883, her obituary states that six sons and a daughter survived –all children of her first husband James Porter. They were Robert Porter in Davenport, Finley in Princeton, James in Lincoln, William in LeClaire, John in Grinnell, our Joseph in Avoca, and Mrs. Mary Littlepage in Oregon. Son Samuel had died in Story County from gunshot wounds the previous year.
In searching records, it appears Joseph Porter might have come to America sometime between 1843 and 1845. A record was found for his mother Isabella and several of the family arriving in New York July 30, 1845 on the ship Yorkshire from Liverpool. Listed were Isabella Porter, Nancy Irvine, Sally Porter, and James, John, Samuel, Mary Jane, Finley and Robert Porter. The two oldest Porter siblings, William and Joseph, were not listed. Had they already emigrated?
A newspaper article in The Avoca Journal in 1897 said that Joseph had married Mary Teinple the year before he arrived from Ireland, and he brought his wife with him. [Most records show his first wife as Ellen. No marriage record found.] Joseph soon found employment in the rolling mills of Haverstraw in New York where he remained for eighteen years.
Seems that 1844 might have been the year Joseph and Ellen’s first daughter Matilda was born according to the 1860 Federal Census for Warren Village in Rockland County New York. Matilda was 16 on the census. Other children on that census for Joseph and Ellen included Joseph H., age 8; George, 5; Mary E., 3; and William I., age 2/12. All children were born in New York.
In 1864, Joseph enlisted with the Union Army to fight for his adopted country. He was under Commander Sheridan and the Shenandoah Valley Campaign, Va., was the battleground; he fought in the battles of Winchester, Cedar Creek, the Fall of Petersburg and others of less importance, serving until the close of the war when he, somewhat worse for wear and with dimming eyesight, settled in Scott County.
From Joesph’s GAR information card, it shows he enlisted to serve in the Civil War on Sept. 23, 1864 for one year at Kingston as a Private in Company K 6th Regiment of the New York Artillery. It is interesting to note here that he was 44-years-old at the time he enlisted. The record indicates he mustered out with Company 28 in June of 1865 at Petersburg, Va.
On the 1865 New York Census, Joseph Porter and his first wife Ellen were inhabitants in Rockland County. On Joseph’s information line, a number one was in the column for “Employ- ment in military or naval services of United States” which would go along with his mustering out of the service in June of 1865.
By the 1870 Federal Census, Joseph and Ellen Porter with three of their children were living in Princeton Township in Scott County. I found it interesting that their son Joseph was listed on the census as Howard. I’m guessing that perhaps Joseph Sr.’s middle name was also Howard, and this helped differentiate between the two Joseph’s. From Scott County he came in 1872 with a number of farmers to Pottawattamie County, where he bought a farm south and east of Hancock.
Joseph Porter’s wife Ellen died Jan. 14, 1878/9 at the age of 64 years and 28 days according to her gravestone in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.
Joseph then married Mrs. Isabella Murdock Patterson Sept. 9, 1879 in Will County Illinois. Isabella was born in Wilagade, England July 11, 1822. She was first married in Tyrone, Ireland on July 28, 1846 to David Patterson who died in 1875. Isabella and David had 12 children with only four living in 1904 when Isabella died–Jane Brightman, Armenia Harris, Robert Patterson and Nannie Worth.
On the 1880 Federal Census, Joseph and Isabella Porter were farmers residing in Valley Township in Pottawattamie County Iowa. Enumerated with them were Joseph’s son Arman Porter at age 19, Isabella’s son Robert Patterson at age 16, and Isabella’s daughter Nannie Patterson at age 14.
In April of 1890, Joseph’s house in Valley Township was consumed by fire and his young grandson John Beatie [grandson of Isabella Patterson Porter] perished in the flames. It was hoped that the lad could jump out the upstairs window and be saved. When Joseph Porter realized the lad had not escaped, he was wild with alarm and darted into the burning house but was drawn back by his own son. Mr. Porter was severely burned about the face and hands but was later able to be out and about. Nothing was saved from the house with the rest of the occupants inside escaping with only the night clothes they had on.
Shortly after this dreadful fire that destroyed their home, Porter filed to receive his Invalid Pension on May 19, 1890. An article entitled “Famous Old Men” appeared in The Avoca Journal on January 14, 1897. It included a dozen well-known local men who were past seventy years old. Part of the article about Joseph Porter said, “Seven years ago their farm house having been destroyed by fire and Mr. Porter’s health impaired by his heroic endeavor to rescue a child from the burning building, they decided to come to Avoca and bought the cozy house where they now live. Soon after this his eyes, which had been injured in the army, began to give him serious trouble. He went to Omaha and had a cataract removed, but they became inflamed and were a source of such torture that he had one removed and for several years has been totally blind. His good wife is eyes and feet for him; many kind friends help to make time less dreary and the whole community give honor, respect and sympathy to him.”
Sometime after the 1897 article was published, Joseph & Isabella moved to Oskaloosa in Mahaska County where they made their home with their daughter, Mrs. Fred Worth. (They were residing at Oskaloosa on the 1900 Federal Census.) They were living there April 28, 1904 when Joseph died at age 86 years. His remains were brought to Avoca for burial in Graceland Cemetery beside his first wife Ellen. Not long after that on Dec. 18 Isabella died in Oskaloosa at age 81 years. Her remains were brought to Avoca for burial beside her late husband Joseph in Graceland Cemetery. No gravestones were ever put in place for either Joseph or Isabella. In 2017, Barbara Butcher applied for and was successful in receiving a military gravestone for Joseph Porter. That is the stone that is being dedicated June 26.
We believe Joseph and his first wife Ellen had six children, those being James, Matilda, Joseph Howard, George, Mary E. and William Irving. We believe their dates of birth are between 1844 and 1860. We hope some descendants from those families are able to attend the gravestone dedication service June 26 sponsored by the Newtown-Avoca Historical Society and open to the public.