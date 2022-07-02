“My children still call her their second mom.”
“Oh my goodness, we couldn’t survive without her!”
“It’s so hard to be a parent - working outside of the home or inside, and these ladies, they go above and beyond to make the fact that we both work outside the home, even possible! We honestly couldn’t do what we do in our community without them!”
“Our entire family loves her and her entire family. They are family to us, without a doubt!”
“She made it possible for us to work and raise a family in this crazy world!”
“She is one of the kindest, most loving women I know!”
“She was a vital part to raising you kids. She was an extension of myself and I never had to worry or wonder if you were okay while I was at work. That peace of mind does not have a price tag!”
“Lily cried when we moved, not because we were moving, but because she would be leaving Mark and Jodie’s.”
“The generosity to make sure our schedules worked out and wouldn't have to change daycares, it’s something we will never forget!”
“There’s such a big part of my heart reserved for her. When I think about her I get warm fuzzies.”
“I still love stopping and saying hi! She still hugs me now like she always has!”
These sentiments are what was shared over and over and over when I spoke with those families who currently or previously have had children walk through the doors of these lady’s homes, or from past daycare kids themselves!
Doctors, Teachers, Lawyers, Farmers, Dentists, Bankers, Truck Drivers, Chiropractors, Writers, Radio Personalities, Gas Station Employees, Grocery Store Managers, Hospital Staff, School Employees, Receptionist, Financial Advisors - I mean we could list every occupation known to man. But what they all have in common is roles they play within the community. Roles that are vital to the health and growth and success of a community and its members.
But you see the same is true for Daycare Providers. Because without them, all of the mom’s and dad’s living out their calling in those listed careers, couldn't do what they do. They couldn't wake up and make sure that cavities are filled or school lunch is served or the loan for your new car that you need to drive to work is finalized, or that our newspaper makes it to the printer on time. They are able to do all of these jobs because they can leave their most precious gifts in the hands of loving, kind, and absolutely capable daycare providers.
It’s often said without teachers we wouldn't have doctors or lawyers or musicians, and it’s true. But it’s also true that without incredible in-home daycare providers, we wouldn't have a healthy, thriving, functioning community. They too play a vital role in the health, growth, and success of a community and its (most precious!) members.
“How do they do this? How have they stuck this out for nearly 40 years? I just don’t know, it’s hard work!” - A question and thought from a current daycare parent.
The answer in my mind can be boiled down fairly simply - they are unquestionably called to this and wholly committed. Maybe 40 years ago they jumped into the deep end of in-home daycare not totally sure what to expect. Maybe, just maybe, there have been times they wanted to throw in the towel, to say ‘forget it!’ when new rules and requirements come out, or when the final good-bye to that one family was just about too much, and they weren’t sure they could keep doing this.
But they did. Heads down, hearts engaged, walking through decades and decades of constant love and companionship for children and their families. Coming alongside them time and again. Their dedication to their craft, unwavering.
And they are still doing it. How you might still wonder? Well, you see all of these ladies know this calling isn’t about them. And when you make your life's calling more about those you are impacting, it changes everything. Your priority focus shifts with the understanding that what you’ve been called to is a great honor and so you carry it out as such. These three ladies have done just that, and done it to perfection.
I heard them say over and over what an honor it is to be such a huge part in the lives of children and their families. But to know them is to know the honor is all ours. It’s an honor to know them, to have been and still be loved by them, and to see them faithfully continue forward in this journey.
And while they’ve put the children and families in their care first over and over, they’ve sacrificed and prioritized, and loved them as their own. They’ve made their homes a place of humility and grace, compassion and correction, adventure and comfort, teaching and dance parties, trips and outings, critter catching and craft-making, they’ve done something even bigger.
They’ve impacted an entire community, generations of families, for four decades. Children (both young and now fully grown) and families who are better specifically because of the love and interaction with these ladies and their families. Children and families who are who they are, because these ladies were always meant to be a part of their journey in this life.
They’ve fulfilled a role and filled a place in our hearts that only they could.
And their successes are the most measurable kind of all! The life's-work these ladies have dedicated themselves to, is walking around inside the hearts and within the character of the people in our schools, community and beyond! Their hard word is felt and experienced by all those who interact with children and families who have been loved by them. Because the impact of their love is vast and forever embedded in us all. And when 600 - 900 kids have been cared for, positively impacted, influenced, and without a doubt wholly loved by these ladies, I’d call their legacies a raving success!!
I’ve told them countless times throughout these last several weeks what an honor it was to sit down, hear from them, and share their stories! And I mean it as much, if not more now, than I did 5 weeks ago.
These ladies embody so much of what our world still needs, what our children and families need, what our communities cannot function without. Their love and dedication, unwavering - now and always.
To know them is to love them, and I love you three dearly!
Until next week,
Mallory
**Stay tuned, in a couple weeks we will share stories and experiences from inside a daycare center and how lives are so positively impacted by the love and commitment of those directors and employees each day!