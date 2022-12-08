“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” (Written by William Shakespeare in the play Romeo and Juliet)
Expectant parents put a lot of thought into naming their coming child. What nicknames could the child be called if this name is chosen? Does it flow well with the middle and last name? Choosing a name when the parents each have different favorites can become quite an intense struggle!
Mary and Joseph didn’t have to choose the name for their first child. They were told by God directly through the angel Gabriel that they should name this baby boy Jesus. Luke 1:31; Matthew 1:21 NIV. They followed directions and did just that!
So, what’s in a name? Everything, when it comes to this child, God’s Son, Mary’s first-born, and Joseph’s step-son, Jesus. When He was born, Jesus wasn’t an unusual name, in fact, it was a very common name, and still is today, in some cultures. And, had Jesus been called by any other name, He would still be as sweet, He would still be the Son of God.
But, in Biblical times, a name was specially chosen to tell people who you were and to proclaim God’s purpose for your life. For example, God changed Abram’s name to Abraham, meaning “Father of many nations”, and that’s who he became. The name “Jesus” basically means, “God saves”, and so we infer from His name that His purpose is to be a Savior sent from God, so whatever is true about the name, is true about Jesus.
It is to this name that eventually every knee shall bow, Philippians 2:10; the name at which demons flee, the name we praise and sing about, the name we are told to pray in. By praying in His name, Jesus tells us in John 16: 23-24, that all things are possible: the sick are healed, the problem is solved, the job is found, the relationship mended. Empowered by Jesus’ name, there need be no fear in the valley of the shadows, and struggles are journeyed through in His presence.
What’s in a name? Everything, if the name is Jesus! The name of Jesus is not a swear word, or a magic word that makes everything perfect. Instead, life itself is found abundantly in His name. In fact, the name of Jesus is the absolute power, love, grace, and the very essence of God’s being!
Prayer: Lord, your name, so common in your day, means everything to us! Help us praise and honor your name, to embrace and trust your name. You gave us your name to empower us in this world. May we treat your name as a precious gift that reminds us of what you have done as our Savior. We pray, in your name. Amen!
Pastor Nancy Jensen, retired United Church of Christ pastor
From “Victorious Vibes”, written by Pastor Nancy Jensen