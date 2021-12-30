Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Snowfall totals on the northern edge of the watch will be less with ranges of 3 to 5 inches possible. Areas in southern Iowa nearer the Iowa Missouri border have the potential of seeing in excess of 6 to 8 inches of snow. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in accidents. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&