50th Anniversary Open House

Steven Havens and Linda Mortensen were united in marriage on Dec. 18, 1971, and friends and family are invited to attend an open house to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Steven and Linda have three children: Nicole (Tony) Weers, Stefanie Welch, and Mark (Lyndsey) Havens, and they are blessed with 13 grandchildren. Join them with their family on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Anita Community Center from 2 - 4 p.m. They request no gifts. Those unable to attend, can send well wishes may be sent to 101 North Allen Street, Wiota, Iowa 50274.
