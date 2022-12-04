Pies for Puppies started as a fund-raiser for the Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club back in 2015. It has continued every year since then with many pies, many smiles and a story line that is now complete.
In 2015, Exira Lions Club President, Allen Zobel, received a text asking if this was the Lions Club that sponsored a Leader Dog Puppy named “Lady." Leader Dogs for the Blind provide specially trained service dogs for the visual impaired. Dawn Rudolph, from Holland, Mich., was the recipient of this puppy that was sponsored by the Exira Lion Club and trained at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility by inmate Kevin Vonya. Kevin’s life has changed as he is now free and speaks at various Lion conventions and clubs about how Lady’s puppy training has made him a new man. While Lady was being trained for Leader Dog, members from the Exira Lions Club visited their Puppy Days Open House and met Kevin and puppy Lady. It was our first time to see Lady but not our last.
In March of 2015, Lion PJ Parry-Jones from Fort Dodge and Dawn Rudolph walked through the door at the Exira Lion Center with Lady beside her to thank that club for sponsoring Lady. Sponsorship for Leader Dog puppies now comes from our “Pies for Puppies” program. During the initial year, the club made 187 pies and now it has grown to 382 pies this year. The Exira-EHK Leadership Leos continue to make pies from 2015 through 2022 as our signature activity in Lions.
Hallmark Studio held a contest for a National Hero Dog. “Our” Lady was selected by the studio to be that dog. Lady and Dawn won the prestigious award in 2019. and were off to Hollywood to be part of this event. It was one of those things that is a once-in-a-Lifetime event for them. Dawn with Lady at her side made that amazing trip by themselves.
Now in 2022, Dawn was married to Jeremy Thompson all to the introduction of Lady into her life to give her the confidence to go places and be herself. She and Lady with Jeremy returned to be part of our Pies for Puppies 2022 to again thank us for continuing to sponsor puppies. Lady is now 8-years-old and is being retired from service due to cataracts. As Dawn wrote on her Facebook page …
“Some know and some don't, Retired Leader Dog Lady was raised at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Fort Dodge, Iowa and her Puppy Raiser was Kevin Vonya. Exira Lions and Leo’s club donated $500 to Sponsor a Future Leader Dog Puppy and name him/her."
"Well to make a long story short, that puppy was Lady! On Aug. 2016, I met Allen Zobel, Chrystal Zobel, Exira Lions and Leo’s at Puppy days at the prison," she said, adding, "Almost every time Lady and myself would travel to Iowa, we would travel to Exira to do presentations and the Lions members could see Lady and ask me any questions. Thursday, we went to Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton community School District to meet some of the Leo’s, yesterday we were at Exira Lions Club building because the clubs are doing their big Fundraiser Pies for Puppies and today, we are there to help make more pies.”
This is why Lions Clubs sponsor Leader Dog Puppies. Providing this special service dog to an isolated person in Holland, Michigan has changed Dawn’s life. Dawn lived her first 30+ years alone in the basement. She did not travel or socialize much. Now Dawn has become a strong advocate for Leader Dog, visits Lions Clubs, conventions and other service groups to advocate for the blind. She moved from Holland, Mich., to live in Fort Dodge area and works at the Hy-Vee store there. This is Dawn’s story that the Lions of Exira can take pride in knowing that they were that difference maker. With the arrival of Lady, Dawn could venture out in the streets accompanied by Lady anytime she chose. Soon Lady and Dawn were traveling throughout Iowa. She became a new person with a new life.
We know that every pie we make and every pie that is purchased will make a difference to someone provided with a Leader Dog. There are numerous success stories about a dog at the side of a blind person. To our many patrons and Leos and Lions, we take pride in saying Thank You to everyone for helping us achieve a difference in one person’s life at a time.