By Brigham Hoegh, Produce in the Park Market Manager
Get a jump-start on weekending this Thursday with Produce in the Park. A-Town Smokeshack is back with local BBQ, Sarah Selders will be singing cover hits from jazz and blues to country and rock ‘n’ roll, and there will be LOTS of fresh local produce. But that’s not all.
At least five different organizations will be setting up booths at the park.
Long weekends and tailgating season are great for the yard game cornhole or “bags.” The Atlantic Lions Club will be at the park with games set up. Want to get your own new set of winning beanbags? Stop by Tracie Lobstein’s booth.
The Hitchcock House will have a booth at the park this week. Did you know the Hitchcock House is one of only 26 National Historic Landmarks in Iowa? The Hitchcock House was built in 1856 by Congregational Minister Reverend George Hitchcock, and served as a station on the Underground Railroad. The Hitchcock House is open Wed.- Sun. from 1-5PM, but closes for the season at the end of September Cost is $5 per adult (children age 13 and under are free). The Hitchcock House is always in need of volunteer guides. For more information and to volunteer stop by the Hitchcock House booth at the park this Thursday or call 712-769-2323.
Cass Health is sponsoring Produce in the Park in September, and September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions will be at the park with Cass County Iowa State University Extension sharing information and resources on mental health and mental wellness. We all need to take care of our minds, and mental health was identified as the top health need in the 2021 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment. Stop by this booth for resources to help friends and community members who are struggling.
Sept. 2 is the first Thursday of the month, so the Atlantic Public Library will be at the park sharing opportunities and information. Here’s just one example of a service you might not know the library offers: homebound delivery. As the Atlantic Public Library’s website says, “Can't make it into the library due to health or mobility issues? Not a problem. We can bring books to you. Please contact the library for more information.” The Atlantic Public Library can be reached at 712-243-5466 or atlanticpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Produce in the Park is proud to not only be a premium farmers market, but also a community gathering space where connections grow.
Produce in the Park is held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 p.m.) in the Atlantic City Park.
See you at Produce in the Park this Thursday, Sept. 2!
Produce in the Park Sept. 2 Highlights:
Fresh Local Produce: Tomatoes, peppers (including lots of hot varieties from Sue’s Country Garden), cantaloupe, cucumbers, radishes, okra, potatoes, zucchini, squash, eggplant, green beans, beets, onions, and a few surprises!
Eat at the Market: A-Town Smokeshack BBQ, popcorn and fresh-squeezed “State fair” lemonade, burgers, brats, hotdogs, and more!
Guest Chef: Emily Krengel will be at the park serving up samples of Unstuffed Peppers (a Brun Ko Farm recipe that Brun Ko Farm sells ingredients for: sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions).
Free produce samples for everyone sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council: Banana peppers.
Entertainment: Local Favorite Sarah Selders live!
Craft Highlight: Tracie Lobstein is selling beanbags for “corn hole” in a variety of fabrics including everything from stars and eagles to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sept. 2 $15 Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Refreshing balsamic and Melon Theme. For $15 you’ll get Erickson melon, and ingredients for Caprese Salad (tomatoes and basil) and Brun Ko Farm's delicious (and simple) balsamic peppers recipe. Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. Park Packs are a collaboration between Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm.
More farm favorites: Soaps and lotions in new fall scents from Smudge. Goat milk lotions and soaps, granola, honey, meat, jams, jellies, syrups, and more.
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 September farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass Health, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.