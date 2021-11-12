Southwest Iowa District Soils Judging Contest

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.