A special celebration is being planned for the DMACC Templeton Regional Center next week, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be among those on hand for the ceremony.
WHAT: A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the DMACC Templeton Regional Center located in the Carroll County community of Templeton. The Regional Center is located in an historic building along Main street. Templeton is DMACC’s newest facility and represents the College’s 13th location.
WHEN: 2 p.m., Monday, September 18 in downtown Templeton at 123 S. Main St.
WHO: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, DMACC President Rob Denson, DMACC Carroll Campus Provost Dr. Joel Lundstrom, Templeton Mayor Ken Behrens, DMACC Board member Jim Gossett, DMACC Carroll Career Advantage Coordinator Jen Wollesen and other Carroll County partners will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The primary K-12 partners are IKM-Manning, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, Exira EHK and Carroll school districts. Approximately, 70 high school students are now taking classes at the DMACC Templeton Regional Center.
WHY: The 10,700 square-foot Templeton Regional Center opened in 2022, and was funded by a $1 million grant through the Iowa Department of Education’s Career Academy Incentive Fund.
The remodeled building includes lab space for hands-on learning in the skilled trades and a variety of science courses as well as classrooms fitted with the latest technology. The Center offers career academies and general education courses.
The Center, which was designed for high school students, helps students acquire skills needed for in-demand occupations and prepares them to earn an Associate’s degree or transfer to a four-year college or university.