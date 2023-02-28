Exira-EHK Spartan Pride

Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton

ELK HORN — Classes will be starting on Aug. 23 for this fall at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton schools, and the Educational Association will be going back with a 5.45 percent increase, according to Superintendent Trevor Miller.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.

Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos