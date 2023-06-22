Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic High School (AHS) Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, announce “Smack Down After Dark” will be held Saturday, Aug. 19.
“When the AHS Alumni Smack Down committee approached us last year about adding evening entertainment, we were happy to be a part of the already successful event and excited to open up entertainment to the entire community,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
The event will take place at Sunnyside Park with a beer garden, organized by the Atlantic Fire Department, and food vendors beginning at 5 p.m. The Classic Rock band “On the Fritz” will play from 8 –10 p.m. on the Band Shell. The event will be free admission to everyone.
“Last year, we featured the classic rock band “Oreo Meatwagon” on a beautiful 60-degree night with over 300 people in attendance. We hope for the same weather and even more people in attendance,” Beschorner stated.
The Ninth Annual AHS Alumni Smackdown Tournament will be held the morning of Aug. 19. The event will take place at both Nishna Hills Golf Course and Atlantic Golf & Country Club. To learn more about the tournament or to register, visit www.atlanticiowa.com.
Stay up to date on the latest information regarding Smackdown After Dark by ‘liking’ the event page on Facebook or visiting the Community Calendar on www.atlanticiowa.com. Smackdown After Dark is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission.