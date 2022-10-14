Opus Honor Choir Festival Selections

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Nico McBride, Miley Winford and Collin Harris; and (back row) Cooper Woolsey, Zephyr Mitchell and Roland Hinman.

 (photo contributed)

Zephyr Mitchell, eighth grade son of Diane Mitchell and Jason Mitchell was recently selected for participation in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. This is the second year that Mitchell has been accepted into this prestigious choir. Also accepted in the choirs are Cooper Woolsey, eighth grade son of Michelle Schroeder and Scott Woolsey, Roland Hinman, eighth grade son of Larry and Heidi Hinman, Collin Harris, eighth grade son of Nick and Sara Harris, Nico McBride, eighth grade son of Brandon and Mary McBride and Miley Winford, sixth grade daughter of Ben and Tiffany Winford. Over 2,900 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Accepted singers are the students of Cheryl Thompson, Atlantic Middle School choir director.

