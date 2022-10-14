Opus Honor Choir Festival Selections

Zephyr Mitchell, eighth grade son of Diane Mitchell and Jason Mitchell was recently selected for participation in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. This is the second year that Mitchell has been accepted into this prestigious choir. Also accepted in the choirs are Cooper Woolsey, eighth grade son of Michelle Schroeder and Scott Woolsey, Roland Hinman, eighth grade son of Larry and Heidi Hinman, Collin Harris, eighth grade son of Nick and Sara Harris, Nico McBride, eighth grade son of Brandon and Mary McBride and Miley Winford, sixth grade daughter of Ben and Tiffany Winford. Over 2,900 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Accepted singers are the students of Cheryl Thompson, Atlantic Middle School choir director.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- AHS Class of 1961 Reunion
- Adair man injured in accident Sunday
- Fatal crash in Exira Sunday
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic rolls by Knoxville
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Scheduled Traffic
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside wins Cougar Classic title
- Atlantic Thunder flag football gold medalists
- On the Docket: Two Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.