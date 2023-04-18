During the months of June and July, Iowa Western Community College will host students in grades 6th-8th and 9th-12th at Summer Day Camps for fun, friends and hands-on learning! Camps are being offered on all sorts of topics for students including: Aviation Maintenance, Biology, CDL, Construction, Culinary, Diesel Mechanics, Electronics/Motors; Controls, Health, HVAC, Musical Theater, Nursing and Welding.