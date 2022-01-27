A workshop allowing participants to create wonderful paper-cut beings with Danish artist, Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen is planned via Zoom on Eventbrite.
The program is on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.
Students should supply their own materials so they can cut along with Torben:
• A sharp pair of scissors.
• Paper that is approximately the same thickness as paper normally used in a printer, color(s) according to students’ own wishes:
• Approximately 5 pieces of paper that are approximately 4 x 4 inches.
• Approximately 5 pieces of paper that are about 1 x 2 inches.
Tickets are required, at a cost of $5-10; sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/papirklip-and-hygge-with-torben-tickets-210106302607
Participants can join celebrated Danish paper cutting artist Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen who has had several paper cut workshops in Denmark, Japan and in the US. The paper cut universe of Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen is inhabited with beings who have previously been confined inside the paper. At that time the beings were weighed down by their own and ambient limitations.
“I can sense that the beings are in the paper, but at that time they are sad. They are unresolved and have something in their life that plagues them. After some help from the scissors, they are all cut free from the paper and travel around happily in our diverse world,” says Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen.
In this online workshop the participants can experience the very best of cutting paper – namely the moment when the paper is unfolded and the magic occurs – that is when the happy paper cut being emerges. Participants will also be exploring the paper cut artwork of renowned storyteller Hans Christian Andersen, and hear about Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen’s own journey to becoming a paper cutting artist.
Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen started out as a paper cut artist in 2004. Since then he has exhibited over 110 places in the U.S., Japan, and Denmark and has held numerous workshops in the same countries. He is 56 years old and lives in Odense in Denmark. Odense is where world-famous fairytale writer Hans Christian Andersen was born. Andersen was also a very skilled paper cut artist several hundred years ago. Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen seeks with his paper cuts to maintain and renew this old paper cut tradition.
See more about Torben Jarlstrøm Clausen:
Twitter: @JarlstroemPaper
Instagram: @JarlstroemPaperArt
www.jarlstroem-klip.dk