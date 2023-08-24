The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free “Movie in the Park” Campground Program at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis on Friday Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. The movie will be “The Bad Guys.”
“Watch a gang of notorious animal criminals avoid prison by pretending to seek rehabilitation, only to realize their leader really wants to change their ways,” organizers said. “Come out for a great movie under the stars! Bring a blanket or chair, snacks, dress for the weather and you do not have to be a registered camper to attend the program! We hope you will join us!”
The movie may be rescheduled if it rains.