Musings From The Museum

Franklin H. Whitney
There were so many factors involved in the establishing and settling of towns on the prairies. Is there a water source nearby? Good quality soil? What about seasonal temperatures? Even with these attributes and more, access to transportation, especially trains, proved to be a ‘make or break’ trait that could make all the difference. Cass County was privileged to benefit from a railroad planner and surveyor who cared more for the communities in the area than his own personal wealth.
In 1856, a 30-year-old entrepreneur moved from New York state to Adair County, then on to settle in Cass County. This enterprising man changed the lives of the settlers there. Franklin H. Whitney was both a staunch pioneer and an inspiring planner of towns and communities. In 1858 he laid out plans for the town of Whitneyville on a portion of the farmland he purchased in Edna Township. This led to his experiences as a farmer, a surveyor, a newspaper editor, and a founder of banks.
Whitney founded the town of Atlantic, determining its name because of its location halfway between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He arranged for the Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad route to include a depot in Atlantic and to make a stop there to insure the likelihood that this would become a thriving community in addition to being the Cass County seat. Franklin Whitney became the general manager of the Atlantic Town Company, a successful financial enterprise. His wife, Ella, assisted him by offering their home as a stagecoach station and preparing food for the settlers who passed by. Atlantic grew quickly when Whitney, who was an extremely good businessman, sent fliers advertising this midwest wonderland to investors in New York. Many came here to take advantage of the many opportunities to thrive. Another of Whitney’s wise decisions was to start up essential businesses, then sell them to others who continued to successfully operate them. His focus was always to help Atlantic and Cass County thrive. By common consent, Whitney is known as the most enterprising, able, and prominent of Cass County leaders. According to those who knew him, he has done more than any 10 men in its development. The Whitney Hotel was later named in his honor.
Whitney’s sons followed in their father’s footsteps. James Grant Whitney, the eldest son, began his career as a teller in his father’s bank. After Franklin’s death, the bank failed. They exhibited great integrity when James and his brother Thomas worked to pay back the debt to depositors in full plus 6% interest. The sons founded the Whitney Loan and Trust Company which is still an asset to Atlantic today.
Meanwhile, the town of Griswold was gaining a foothold thanks to the founding plans of F. H. Whitney. He started the First National Bank of Griswold, now the northeast corner portion of the Cass County Historical Museum. This building houses a large walk-in vault plus a certified $10 bill issued on the First National Bank of Griswold. The bank is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Whitney’s desk and chair are appropriately displayed in this special building, as is information about him and his home on the farm.
The Museum’s collection can be viewed from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, May through Mid-December, at the Cass County Historical Museum on Main Street in Griswold. There is no admission charge - just an opportunity for a free-will donation. Tours are available through request by calling 712-778-5040.