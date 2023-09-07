The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Meyer & Gross Real Estate, will be hosting a Drive-In Movie experience Saturday, Oct. 7.
“Drive-In Movie Night has become an annual tradition that I look forward to every year. We are excited to bring this classic movie to the big screen this fall,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“The Drive-In is a fun, nostalgic experience for community members and those in the surrounding area to enjoy. This also gives us the opportunity to show off our town and encourage people to shop and eat before coming to the movie,” mentioned Beschorner.
The Drive-In Movie will be at the Cass County Fairgrounds in the grandstand area beginning around 8:30 p.m. with a showing of “Matilda." Cars may begin parking at 7 p.m. The screen is 60 feet long with a high definition projector. Speakers will be available next to the screen for people to utilize. A transmitter will be provided for those enjoying the movie from their car. Attendees will turn their radio to a certain station and the transmitter will play the audio through their car speakers.
Entry is $25 per car vehicle and tickets can be purchased at www.atlanticiowa.com or day-of at the gate. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Inside parking for the Drive-In is limited, so pack a chair or blanket as precaution. Concessions will be available for purchase on the fairgrounds.
For more information, visit www.atlanticiowa.com, call the Chamber at 712.243.3017 or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com. The Drive-In is sponsored by Meyer & Gross Real Estate and Nishna Valley Family YMCA.