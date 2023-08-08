For 40 years, Kiwanis Club of Atlantic has held an annual Corn Boil, usually just after the Cass County Fair. The tradition was started by the longest member, Jim Casson (49 years a member). In the beginning, it was a way to thank and recognize all the volunteers that assisted in the Kiwanis Horse Show. Jim not only provided the very large pot to cook the corn, he also used to furnish the corn from his farm.
The horse show went by the wayside, but the corn bowl continues. Each July/August members, their families and guests get together and enjoy not only Iowa’s sweet corn, but hotdogs, brats, hamburgers and dishes that members bring to share, and each other’s company.
Aug. 3, 2023’s event was such an occasion! Our Corn Boil founder, Jim Casson and his family were also able to attend and enjoy the festivities.