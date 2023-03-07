Walnut Community Center

Walnut city officials have three findings to consider after the Auditor of State, Rob Sand, puts out a report.

Auditor of State Rob Sand released an agreed-upon procedures report on the city of Walnut on Friday, March 3, finding three issues that needed correction — such as a lack of segregation of duties and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts — along with his recommendation to address each finding.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

