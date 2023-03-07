Auditor of State Rob Sand released an agreed-upon procedures report on the city of Walnut on Friday, March 3, finding three issues that needed correction — such as a lack of segregation of duties and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts — along with his recommendation to address each finding.
The report covered the period of July 1 through June 20, 2023.
The first finding was related to the segregation of duties — an issue that many small towns and organizations struggle with. In the report officials said, “Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control. A good system of internal control provides for adequate segregation of duties so no one individual handles a transaction from its inception to completion. In order to maintain proper internal control, duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee.”
Segregation of duties helps prevent losses due to mistakes and dishonesty by employees, and generally one individual has control over each of these areas: accounting system, cash, investments, debt, receipts, disbursements, payroll, utilities and computer usage.
The recommendation in this area was, “We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees. However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials. Independent reviews of reconciliations should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review.”
The second issue was related to the certified budget.
Disbursements in the year ended June 30, 2021 exceeded the amount budgeted in the public safety function.
The Code of Iowa states, “public monies may not be expended or encumbered except under an annual or continuing appropriation,” and Sand’s recommendation says “The budget should have been amended before disbursements were allowed to exceed the budget.
The third issue was related to local option sales tax funding. The city adopted the Local Option Sales Tax in 1994, and approved 10 percent for property tax relief and 90 percent for infrastructure. When the city installed a splash pad, it paid for water used at the pad with dollars from the infrastructure portion of LOST funds. Beginning in the 2011, the city transferred $87,522 from the infrastructure LOST funds through June 2019. In the report it says, “ It is unclear how payment of water used for a splash pad is an allowable use of the
“infrastructure” portion of the LOST funds. As of June 30, 2021, the City transferred $20,000
back to the Special Revenue, Local Option Capital Improvements Fund. The remaining amount to be repaid is $67,522.
The recommendation in this case is “the City should transfer $67,522 from the Enterprise, Water Fund to the Special Revenue, LOST Capital Improvements Fund to reimburse the LOST Fund for the unallowable transfers. A transfer of $67,522 from an allowable fund (i.e., the General Fund) could be made to the Enterprise, Water Fund to reimburse for the splash pad water costs.”
In addition it says going forward the city officials “should ensure disbursements paid from the Special Revenue, Local Option Capital Improvements Fund meet the requirements of the referendum approved by the voters.”
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.