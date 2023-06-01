The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department is organizing a summer bags night competition on Sunday nights, starting on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at T-Fred Field. Anyone over age 18 is invited to attend, and cost is $5 per person. Teams will be set up prior to each game, and break rules will be used. Prize money will be given away, and anyone who has game boards is welcome to bring them to use.
Summer Bags Night competition starts June 4
Jennifer Nichols
