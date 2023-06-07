Klemish receives Iowa Lions highest service award

(photo contributed)

Ardie Klemish received the highest service award from Past International Director Gary Fry.

 (photo contributed)

Ardie Klemish from the Adair Lions Club received the Lions Clubs of Iowa highest service award at the 2023 Iowa Lions state convention, where the award was presented by Past International Director Gary Fry. Each year, the award is presented to one Iowa Lion for their exemplary volunteer service at all levels in life and Lionism: at the club, district, multiple district, and international level. It is given in memory of Lions Clubs Past International Director Ralph A. Whitten from Iowa, who was recognized by the international association for his dedicated high level of volunteer service.

