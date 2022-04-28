Tobin McArthur, 16-years-old, Stuttgart, Germany has earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award. He was recognized in ceremonies held April 28 in the Panzer Barracks Fire House, a historic facility that once was a German Panzer Division Officers Club.
A member of Troop 324 sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10810, is one approximately 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle. Each Eagle Scout must earn 21 merit badges, show leadership, and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements.
Tobin McArthur chose to organize and direct the installation of a safety barrier and beautification plan for a multi-level terrace obstacle preventing middle-school-aged students from accessing and risking injury during outdoors activity. Over 20 scouts and adults participated with over 150 hours involved after Tobin raised more than $1,000 to complete the project.
Tobin McArthur has been chosen as a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster and was the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 324 as well as served as Patrol Leader and Librarian. He has attended Scouts BSA Summer Camps at both Camp Daniel Boone (Smokey Mountains, South Carolina) as well as Camp Avantura in Croatia on the Adriatic Sea. He will also be participating in High Adventure Camp ‘Sea Base’ this summer at Key West, Florida – sailing for a week in the open waters of the Caribbean learning sailing, astronomy, and small boat navigation.
Tobin McArthur is also a member of the Order of the Arrow.
A sophomore at Stuttgart High School, Panzer Kaserne, Germany is active in Track and Field, and Cross Country where he has received multiple academic and sports Letters for his achievements.
Tobin McArthur is the son of Tim and Tanya McArthur. Tim McArthur supports United States Africa Command, Kelley Barracks, Germany as a Department of Defense Army Civilian and is the son of Frank McArthur of Atlantic.
The Scoutmaster for Troop 324 is Lt. Col. Mike Healy based at Patch Barracks, Germany.