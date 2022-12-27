AUDUBON — Band students from Audubon Middle school provided Christmas musical entertainment for the Friendship Home’s Family Christmas last Friday, Dec. 16. The Friendship Home was transformed into a winter wonderland, including visits from Santa and special furry friends. Julie Knutsen made the very delicious desserts and beautiful Christmas decorating by the home’s staff added to the event. Officials offered special appreciation to the community for donating many gifts which provided many smiles! The residents enjoyed having family members join them on this special, fun day!

