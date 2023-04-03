AUDUBON — It might have been the railroad tracks near his house when he was young, or the train set that his brother got for Christmas about the same time, but for Richard Malone, the sights and sounds began a love for a hobby that brought him to Audubon and his business, Audubon Hobby.
The shop carries trains in different scales, plastic car kits, airplane kits, art supplies, scenery materials, electronic for model railroads and a room of train and aircraft artwork.
Richard said a friend actually started the business. Richard and Otto Brauer, who passed away in December, had been friends for 40 years and Otto originally started the hobby shop in a small location on Tracy Street. It quickly outgrew that space. A space at 321 Broadway which offered much more room, was acquired and work was started for a larger hobby shop. It opened just before T-Bone Days in 2017.
Over the years, that they were friends, Otto and Richard shared the same interest in model trains, model railroading and more.
“He was a pilot, I was a flight engineer in aviation,” Richard siad. “We both were aircraft mechanics, FAA Aircraft Mechanics.”
Richard said he still was involved in aviation, and did aviation safety auditing and assessments, a sideline for him along with taking care of the shop.
Richard is not an Audubon County native, but Otto had friends and memories of the area, which lead him to buy a home in Audubon. He was working in Philadelphia at the time and thought it was time to retire. Unfortunately, the house he bought here was involved in a water leak accident, and had to be rebuilt. Richard said since he was out of a job at the time, he became the project manager, “So that was my introduction to small town life.”
Becoming a resident here himself, Richard said, “Now that’s a story in itself. If someone would have told me 10 years ago that I was going to be living full time in Audubon Iowa, and oh boy, by the way you are going to be running a hobby shop and have other businesses and be in aviation, I would have told you (that) you were crazy.”
Since then he’s enjoyed the small town life, and was looking around for something to do. He looked at an old Victorian home, fell in love with it, and thought it would make a good Bed and Breakfast. He was working in Washington D.C. at the time, so he had a contractor come to check it out.
The contractor had bad news: he told Richard he was likely to spend more money on it than he did buying it. “So I decided not to do that and bought a house in Audubon.”
Richard said he had lived next to railroad tracks as a child, and one Christmas his brother got a train set as a gift. His father and uncle “just kind of took it over,” he said, and when they lost interest, it fell into his lap, and he’s still running trains today.
His interest also includes not only operating the trains, but the mechanical, engineering, electrical and construction parts of the hobby. “There are so many different facets,” he said.
“I know some people who don’t like doing the scenery, they just do the model and a lot of the time the model just sits on a shelf but that’s how they like it.” He explained, “They get pleasure out of the model, being able to look at it.”
“My pleasure is to be able to put all of those things together and to be able to operate it,” Richard said.
With the shop up and running, Audubon Hobbies offers online sales as well as in store shopping.
Richard said there had been more foot traffic than he expected, and he is planning an event to get some more interest in the shop and bring some more of that foot traffic to downtown Audubon.
A scale model building contest is planned for May 13, and Richard said it is “open to anyone who has finished a model or project scale model and wants to submit it to be judged.”
All varieties of scale models can be entered, including kits, kit bashed, scratch build and more with aircraft, boats, cars, railroads, dioramas, Gundam and more. Three prizes will be awarded, First Prize is $100; Second Prize is $50 and Third Prize is $25. It’s planned to be a day of fun from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for modelers to show off their models and interact with others. After the judging and awards are presented, a workshop is planned on construction, details, super detailing, how the modeler built the models, on model judging and more. A judge who is experienced in modeling will be judging most of the work, and Richard will be his back up.
Richard said different modelers have different styles and interests.
“Some people just like to do dioramas, farm scenes, city scenes,” he said, and they come in for supplies to do the scenes.
Kids come in for supplies for school projects, and he said when people come in he helps them out as much as he can.
The art gallery is focused on aviation and trains, but also has a painting by a local artist Sharon Christensen, Richard said. There is one of her paintings that has had several comments, unfortunately that one’s not for sale because it’s one of her favorites.
He thought the contest would be “a good time for folks to bring in models show them off, and illustrate their different techniques.”
A lot of people have several different techniques on how they get to the same place, he explained. “Sometimes things like weathering, a little bit of weathering just brings a model to life.”
Audubon Hobbies is open 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but he’s also open an hour later — until 6 p.m. — on Fridays.