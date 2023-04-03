AUDUBON — It might have been the railroad tracks near his house when he was young, or the train set that his brother got for Christmas about the same time, but for Richard Malone, the sights and sounds began a love for a hobby that brought him to Audubon and his business, Audubon Hobby.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.