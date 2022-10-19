Manning Regional Healthcare Center hosted 24 IKM-Manning middle and high school students for a Healthcare Career Camp on Thursday, September 29th to introduce students to healthcare careers, tour the facility, and participate in simulations and hands-on activities.
“Recruitment to the healthcare field continues to be a challenge, so we wanted to spark an interest in students starting with middle school and high school-age students,” shared MRHC Chief Nursing Officer, Michelle Andersen, RN, BSN. “We collaborated with the IKM-Manning guidance counselors to form a mutually beneficial partnership. MRHC purchased mannequins and supplies to make it as hands-on as possible. We plan to offer the event to students at IKM-Manning two to three times per year in the fall and spring months.”
Students stopped at seven stations throughout the hospital to learn more about the different roles of healthcare, the variety of healthcare fields, and learn useful skills to utilize after leaving.
The stations included:
Ambulance
MRHC staff set up a scenario in which an ambulance was called to the scene of a grain bin fall or ATV rollover. EMTs shared first aid measures that would be conducted at the scene of the accident: how to apply pressure to wounds (stop the bleed), support for the limbs, and how to limit exposure. Responders talked about their role and how they would assist with transfer to a medical facility. The groups toured the ambulance and learned about the ambulance crew’s duties.
Emergency Room
A doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and respiratory therapist followed a Trauma Nursing Process (TNP) with a manikin. Students learned a variety of things that would happen in emergency situations including IV or IO access, medication from the pyxis, confidentiality and HIPPA and regulations, intubation using a pig’s lung, CPR/LUCAS device, and more.
Laboratory
and Radiology
Students toured both departments and were able to draw blood through an IV manikin and viewed samples under the microscope in the lab. In the radiology department they took x-rays of a pig’s leg while wearing lead aprons and learned about CT scan and MRI capabilities.
Surgery
This station featured the job responsibilities performed by a surgeon, anesthesia, and surgery techs. Students had hands-on experiences working in a sterile environment, donning/doffing surgical garb, suturing a pig’s skin, and dissecting a pig heart.
Recovery Center
Students met with the Recovery Center staff to learn about the substance abuse program and the services offered at MRHC.
Family Practice Clinic, Specialty Clinic, Infection Control, and Therapy Department
In this session, students learned about the follow-up process with providers after an injury. Students were able to see the teamwork and integration that happens between multiple departments within the hospital. The tour started in the Family Practice Clinic where students learned about proper handwashing techniques, practiced giving a flu shot on oranges, and listened to a patient’s breathing.
Clinic staff shared information about medication management and each of their roles, as well as the career paths taken to get to those positions. The students toured the Specialty Clinic where they were able to cut a cast and remove staples. The experience wrapped up with a tour of the therapy department where many follow-up services, provided by physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, occur.
First Aid
Students filled a first aid kit and learned how each item should be used. The groups then discussed their perspectives of the camp and had a chance to ask any follow-up questions regarding the schooling necessary for healthcare careers they were interested in.
When asked what their favorite part of the camp was, students shared, “I liked to go in the x-ray & surgery room.” “My favorite part was being able to see the different departments. I loved being able to see different jobs and do hands-on activities.” “My favorite part was holding the pig heart and leg. Also seeing the little pig lungs inflate.” “The EMS & ER part was my favorite.” “I liked going to the clinic and when I got to do an IV on a manikin arm.” “I liked learning about all the different jobs that make up a clinic and that there are SO many possibilities in healthcare. I like that we got to wear scrubs and a stethoscope.” “I loved everything that we did. It was very fun, especially if you want to be in the medical field.”
When asked if they would recommend this experience to other classmates, students shared that they definitely would. “It’s a great opportunity for people to learn about the healthcare field.” “It’s just a good place and might be a job opportunity.” “There were SO many things to learn.”
IKM-Manning High School Guidance Counselor, Amy Bemus echoed the students’ responses about the effectiveness of the event. “The students had nothing but positive things to say about their experiences at the Healthcare Career Camp! They loved all the hands-on activities and felt like they really got to see a variety of careers that are available in the healthcare industry. This was an absolutely wonderful opportunity for the students, and I am so pleased that everyone was able to work together to provide that for them! We look forward to continuing this partnership with the hospital!”
“We have already had other school districts reach out with an interest in conducting a camp for their students as well,” shared Julie Hodne, event coordinator. “So, this has evidently sparked interest both in the community and beyond.”