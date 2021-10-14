Members of the Wiota United Methodist Church will hold their Chicken and Biscuit Dinner on Oct. 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal also includes salads, homemade pies and desserts, and the cost is a free will donation. Carryouts start at 4 p.m., and there is a chair lift available to use.
