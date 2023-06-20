SWITA celebrates June as Ride Transit Month

ATLANTIC – Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) and local governments in southwest Iowa are recognizing June as Ride Transit Month. June is National Ride Transit Month and a great time for southwest Iowa residents to take advantage of the benefits of public transit!
June has been declared Ride Transit Month by mayors in the cities of Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, and Shenandoah. SWITA thanks these local governments for recognizing the important role transit plays in making our communities more connected and accessible to everyone. Whether you ride a bus, bike, or carpool, or you are headed to work, school, the grocery store, or anywhere in between, transit can get us there together.
Public transit allows individuals to remain independent, contributes to economic development, reduces traffic congestion, decreases emissions, and improves rural mobility. Over 480,000 rides were provided by Southwest Iowa Transit Agency during fiscal year 2022 and it is projected that rides for fiscal year 2023 will reach over 500,000 rides.
In honor of Ride Transit Month, all taxi fares in Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, and Shenandoah will be waived on June 21. Join SWITA in celebrating Ride Transit Month by trying out our taxi service free of charge that day.
Public transportation in the southwest Iowa region is provided by the collaborative efforts of the Iowa Department of Transportation and SWITA to provide resources to transport individuals every day where they need to go. To learn more about the services provided by SWITA, visit SWITA.com or call 712-243-2518 or 1-800-842-8065.