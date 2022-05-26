Heritage House Guild met on Tuesday, May 17 with Fern Lindvall and Shirley Jensen as hostesses. Twenty one members and 10 guests were present.
Activities Coordinator Gabby Johnson informed us that Wesley Week will be the week of July 11 and several activities will be held that week. Pat McCauley and Jan Highfill will give a concert Saturday, June 18. Gabby also talked about needing more volunteers to help with activities.
Life Style Wellness director, Jon Jordan, discussed the need for more Guild members in order to assist with the many activities the residents need help with. He needs help with crafts, reading books, writing letters and volunteers to sit and talk to residents. He asked us to consider our abilities to help with these things.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and secretary Judy Phippen took roll call. Our members introduced their guests. We celebrated Ralph Dent’s and Helen Gearhart’s birthdays.
Shirley Jensen read a poem about Mother’s Day and Fern Lindvall talked about Memorial Day.
Judy Phippen talked about May meeting being a “Grow the Guild “ month. We had seven new members join.
Coffee hosts for May 20 are Kathy Nelson and Kathy Hayes; May 27 is Nancy Misenor and Judy Phippen; June 3 is Fern Lindvall and Nancy Misenor; and June 10 is Carol Waters and Lorene Aldag. Hostesses for Wine and Cheese are Lola Ehen and Ginger Thomas. Hostesses for the June 21 meeting is Florence Burrows and Carol Waters.