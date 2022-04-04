EXIRA — This year’s Exira Fourth of July Celebration will run from July 1-4, and the theme is Fireworks and Freedom.
Exira Community Club President Abby Rasmussen announced the theme during Saturday night’s Exira Fourth of July Kickoff. Along with the announcements, the kickoff event included a meal, live and silent auction and entertainment by the Dueling Pianos with Mike and Andy. Ticket sales were good — by Saturday morning there were less than 20 tickets still available.
This will be the 157th annual celebration, starting with a Spartan Golf Tournament and the carnival on Friday, July 1; Saturday, July 2 will be the road race, slow pitch softball tournament, carnival and evening performance of the rodeo; Sunday, July 3 is the community barbecue, carnival, rodeo and street dance and Monday, July 4 is the annual parade, carnival and fireworks. Scotts Amusements will return to provide the carnival.
The other big announcement was who would be this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.
Rasmussen introduced him, saying he was an Exira graduate who came home to teach, and taught in the Exira schools for almost 40 years. He created lasting memories through the school newspaper and yearbooks, and was cherished by all of his students, even the ones he made sit out in the hallway for misbehaving.
In retirement, she said, he is a man of many hobbies, but also very involved in his community. He has produced books of local history and collected historical photographs, and has taken part in almost every fundraiser and community event the town offered. He’s also busy with his church, playing piano and organ on Sundays and also at the Exira Care Center, and has officiated at weddings of his nieces and nephews, and for the children of his dear friends.
This year’s Grand Marshal, she said, was “loyal to his roots,” and “a friend to all.” He is John Walker.