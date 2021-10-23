Atlantic Rising Trivia Night a Success

Atlantic Rising hosted a Trivia Night at the Cass County Community Center Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Rising raised funds for the Christmas Box Program that supplies food boxes to nominated individuals and families throughout Cass County during the holidays.
Eight teams participated in the fund-raiser and the organization was able to raise $2,790 that will go toward The Christmas Box program this December.
“The event was even more successful than last year, and we are so appreciative of our community’s generosity and support towards this special project,” said Kelsey Beschorner, Atlantic Rising Social Chair.
“There was a lot of excitement throughout the night about the event and program, and everyone had a great time,” mentioned Beschorner. “The Defending Champions from 2019 won again this year. The winner of the 50/50 raffle took home $157,” mentioned Beschorner.
Teams were encouraged to create a theme and dress up and decorate their team table. There were several teams that took advantage of this opportunity, and the team theme winners had a Sesame Street theme, dressing up as the characters of Sesame Street and character themed snack platers. They were awarded AtlantiCash for their creativity.
The night consisted of eight rounds with 10 questions each; each round had a theme and some double point questions. Emcees for the night were Ann and John McCurdy, who also put together all the categories and questions.
Atlantic Rising is looking forward to delivering Christmas Boxes Thursday, Dec. 16. Nominations for the boxes will be accepted beginning Nov. 1. For more information on Atlantic Rising or the Christmas Box Program, contact Kelsey Beschorner at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or visit www.atlanticiowa.com.