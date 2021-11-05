The Six Pillars of Character are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. For the month of October, Schuler students were acknowledged for their ability to be Responsible for themselves. The students who received the award showed all or most of the traits of being a responsible role model for their classmates. Pictured are fourth grade Trojan Pride Winners: Landrey DeVore, Maiyah LaJeuness, Sawyer Becker, Lucy Northwick, Brooklyn Gelly, Harper Brockman, Alicia Juhl, Jennifer Simonton, Bella Bouchard, Deklyn Kinney and Bently Anderson. Not Pictured: Cassidy Kennedy and Cash White-Lillard.
