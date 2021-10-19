BPO Does Quilt Show and Bake Sale

The Atlantic BPO Does will hold a Quilt Show and Bake Sale on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue, located at 307 Walnut Street. The quilt show will feature locally owned quilts , and those who would like to have a quilt on display should drop them them by Oct. 28 with Cindy or Katie at Something for Youth at 501 Chestnut Street in Atlantic. A raffle drawing for a full size quilt will also be held during the event, and people do not have to be present to win. For more information about the Quilt Show contact Sonya Clausen at 712-249-1869. A bake sale will be conducted at the same time with all funds going to various DOES Charities.
jeffl
