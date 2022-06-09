It’s here! Iowa is greening! I love to watch the fields fill with beautiful green rows of corn and beans. It is the thing that friends say they love as they travel through Iowa, green everywhere. It has been a challenging spring, but the change of season is here. As a retired teacher, I can tell you that some people count down the days until summer break! (Maybe me?!?) Change is a constant in our lives. Some changes mark gradual transitions, as when the day turns to night or spring turns into summer. Other change happens in the blink of an eye, separating time into “before” and “after.”” We choose to undergo some changes after carefully considering our options, while others are forced upon us. Change is hard. We long for the expected and familiar, but all too often find ourselves during uncertainty and the unknown. We cannot predict how things will turn out. So how do we approach summer 2022? How might we look at this as a time of growth? Let’s look to the letter to the Galatians and see how we might change those old habits into gifts of the Spirit!
In recent years, Vacation Bible School has taught a song about the gifts of the Holy Spirit, “Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity (goodness), faithfulness, gentleness, and self control.” These works of the Spirit push back against self-centered desires and old habits. We can replace our old habits with the gifts of the spirit. When you walk in the Spirit, God is at work to fill you with gifts that last. That’s what God does on the cross, giving Himself up in a gift for you that doesn’t end. Through the gift of faith, the Holy Spirit connects you to Jesus, who connects you to the Father’s gift of lasting life. Walking by the Spirit, then, is walking with God. You receive the fruit of the Spirit as you walk by the Spirit from day to day, looking to God in scripture and prayer. Through the Spirit, you can resist the desires of our corrupted human nature, always looking to the cross for the fruit that will last. That is fruit meant for sharing. I think that there might be a more appropriate name for how we manage God’s gifts: we don’t bear fruit for Jesus so much as we are bearing fruit from Jesus. When we pass along the gifts of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self control to everyone we meet, the world may just change. Well, maybe the world won’t change but WE will. And that’s the point, one person at a time, the Spirit works. Everything we have comes from our Lord (time, talents, treasures), as does the desire to use those gifts in lasting ways. When we give lasting gifts by living out the desires of the Spirit, centered not in self and the habits we have developed in and through the cross, you and I are bearing Jesus’ gifts to the world. God’s gifts, freely given in and through us- that is fruit that will last.
Peace and love,
Pastor Lauri