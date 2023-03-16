BPW and the month of March

March brings Business and Professional Women (BPW) two events to recognize. March 14 is Equal Payday. Equal Pay Day marks the point when the average woman’s current earnings, combined with what she earned in the previous year, equals what the average man was paid last year. The unadjusted gender wage gap in the United States is holding steady with women earning approximately 83 cents on each $1 paid to men. "Not all businesses make this separation, but pays equally to their male and female employees, and we appreciate them," members said.

Tags