CASS COUNTY — Join Cass County Conservation Staff at Atlantic’s Schildberg Recreation Area — Lake 4 on Saturday, Jan. 8. Staff will be giving 10-minute presentations regarding the Trumpeter Swans every half-hour beginning at 11 a.m. with the last one being presented at 2 p.m. There will also be time to view the swans through spotting scopes and witness random swan feeding sessions. Hot chocolate, cookies, and other snacks will be provided free of charge with donations being accepted (for swan care). The Schildberg Recreation Area is located on the northwest edge of Atlantic, Lake 4 is on the north side of Highway 83. Atlantic is celebrating 22 winters of the Trumpeter Swans wintering here. This event is not to be missed! If the weather is “bad” or the swans are not at the park, the program will be at the Atlantic Public Library from noon-1 p.m. with hot chocolate, cookies, and other snacks available. This event is being sponsored by the Cass County Conservation Board, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

