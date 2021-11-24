Avery
Get a turkey from a turkey farm. Before you cook it you need to chop it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 40 minutes. The turkey is done when the timers goes off. You can eat pizza with the turkey. For dessert you can eat dessert pizza.
Annabelle
Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it you need to take the feathers off. Cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 30 minutes. The turkey is done when the timer on a stove is done. You can eat ham with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate chip cookie.
Carter
Get a turkey from Wal-Mart. Before you cook it you need to buy it. Cook the turkey at 100 degree for all the hours in the day. The turkey is done tomorrow. You can chicken nuggets with honey mustard dressing. For dessert you can eat banana bread.
Emerson
Get a turkey from my papa. Before you cook it you need to cut it. Cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when we all have chocolate milk. You can eat chips with the turkey. For dessert you can east cookies.
Breken
Get a turkey from the farm. Before you cook it you need to pu seasoning on it. Cook the turkey at 98 degree for the whole day. The turkey is done the next day. You can eat masked potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cookies or pie.
Adalyn
Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it you need to put seasoning on it. Cook the turkey at 70 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done after 5 minutes. You can east peas and carrots with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Nick
Get a turkey at a farm. Before you cook, you need to cut it. Cook the turkey at 8 degrees for 9 minutes. The turkey is done when I get it out. You can eat potatoes and gravy with the turkey. For dessert you can eat muffins.
Jeremiah
Get a turkey from the farm. Before you cook it you need see how big it is. Cook the turkey at 700 degrees for 7 hours. The turkey is done when 7 hours are done. You can eat bacon with the turkey. For dessert, you eat steak.
Natalyn
Get a turkey by killing one. Before you cook you need to weigh it. Cook the turkey at 80 degrees for 5 hours. The turkey is done when it starts beeping. You can eat stuffing with the turkey. For dessert you can cookies.
Will
Get a turkey at the store. Before you cook it, you need to weigh it. Cook the turkey at 80 degrees for 5 hours. The turkey is done with I get it out. You can eat potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Wyatt
Get a turkey from the guy. Before you cook it, you need to take the skin and feathers off. Cook the turkey at 5000 degrees for 7 hours. The turkey is done when it is 7 hours. You can eat pumpkin pie with the turkey. For dessert you can eat apple pie.