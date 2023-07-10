Garth Brooks Tribute at Warren Cultural Center July 29

Jeff Gordon’s Garth Brooks Impersonator show “The Thunder Rolls” has all the lights and sounds of a Garth Brooks concert. This show comes to Greenfield’s Warren Cultural Center July 29 at 7 p.m. Gordon emulates the Garth Brooks look, style and vocal ability, as he performs hit songs such as “The Thunder Rolls,” “Papa Loves Mama,” “Much Too Young,” “Rodeo,” “The Dance,” and “Friends in Low Places” plus many more. Gordon engages the audience, and they become part of the show right along with him.
This nationwide touring act is the eighth and final show in WCC’s 2022-23 “Locals and Legends” series. Tickets are $15 for adults — students (high school and younger) are free. Order tickets at warrenculturalcenter.com while they last.