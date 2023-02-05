Story Time

Miss Jenny — or Mrs. Smith, to those who know her from the Audubon Elementary School — reads to 3 to 5 year olds at Story Time.

AUDUBON — Jenny Smith — better known as Miss Jenny, or Mrs. Smith, has a passion for reading and literacy, and twice a month has a ready audience at the Audubon Public Library.

