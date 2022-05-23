The Cass County Conservation Board held a 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge from Jan. 1, 2021 until Jan. 1, 2022, encouraging Cass county residents to get out and explore the natural features Cass county has to offer and more
"We encouraged everyone to explore Nature by hiking, birding, walking, but also through meditation or sitting in spots outside," organizers said." Everything you do outside counts! Why 120 hours? There are studies that show benefits to spending around two to three hours outside per week. These benefits include lowering stress levels, decreasing blood pressure, and boosting mental health."
Individuals who reached milestones of 30, 60, 90, and/or 120 hours were entered into drawings for prizes over the course of the year. In order to be entered for prizes, a photo of a person's tracker was due on the check-in dates of May 1, Sept. 1, and Jan 1, 2022. All three check-ins needed to be completed for grand prize.
"We were excited to see everyone check in and complete the challenge," organizers said."We also had over 30 children participating in the Challenge so we had separate prizes for them. Emma B. was our first winner reaching our May check in, Michelle A was our September check in, Debbie S. was our 60 hour check in winner, and lastly our children drawing winner was Jacob R. Our Final winners who completed the Challenge: Children's winner was Will K, and we drew three prizes with all of our participants who completed the challenge: Monica B, Kelly M, Clara K. Our grand prize winner of $200 in outdoor gear donated by Nishna Valley YMCA was to Zac K. Cass County Conservation Board would like to thank our partners who donated to the challenge: Nishna Valley YMCA, Brown’s Shoe Fit Atlantic, Jazzersize Atlantic, Anita Wellness Center, and the Bike Farm." "