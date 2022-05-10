ATLANTIC — A group of students holding signs and flags were protesting at Audubon Community Schools Monday, trying to raise awareness of issues like racism and homophobia.
Gabriella Hunnicutt was among the group of about a dozen students that spent the day “trying to get (that) word out.”
Hunnicutt said, “there is a lot of bullying and harassment,” in school, mostly in person, but also on social media. She said the group felt the school was not doing enough regarding complaints.
“(The issues) continue and it progressively gets worse,” she said, adding that words had a big effect. “(They) hurt, their words hurt a lot, especially coming from people you have known most of your life.”
The students didn’t provide examples of the harassment they were referencing, but said parents were aware of the issues and had complained to school officials.
Students hoped that the school could do a better job of enforcing rules, encouraging better behavior, and possibly giving out some kind of punishment when students say something homophobic or racist, “because it isn’t okay,” Hunnicutt said. “We feel nothing is being done, nothing is changing.”
Superintendent Eric Trager said school officials had “gotten word that this was going to happen,” last week, but felt saying the protest was about bullying was “not quite accurate,” adding he thought it had more to do with gay pride and black pride (and other related topics) than bullying.
He didn’t think there were more complaints than usual, but said that students could make formal complaints if they wanted, they just had to come in and file the paperwork.
Often, he said, “when more questions are asked, we find out that it was two kids saying (bad things) to each other on social media.” That, he said, wasn’t bullying, “There is a specific definition of bullying.”
He said that those complaints are investigated. “If there is a complaint filed, we investigate that every single time.”
The school spends extraordinary time working with students, to help them understand how to treat each other with dignity and respect.
The problem was one that wasn’t going to be solved easily, in schools and in society. “Unfortunately fixing those things — like racism and homophobia — isn’t easy, it’s a difficult problem.”
“There isn’t a simple solution to a complex problem,” he said.