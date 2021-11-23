Musings from the Museum

In George Orwell's classic book, "Animal Farm," Napoleon, leader of the victorious animals declared, "All animals are created equal, but some animals are more equal than others." In the Museum, there are some artifacts which are simply, "more equal than others." One of those is the original desk of the greatest of the Cass County entrepreneurs, Franklin H. Whitney.
Cyrus B. Osborne, who was a talent cabinet maker as well as a funeral director in Atlantic, was given the commission to build the desk in 1871 at the cost of $30. This was the same year that Whitney established the Atlantic National Bank. Previously, in 1880, Theodore H. Brown had moved to Griswold from McGreger and formed a banking partnership with Whitney. One result of this partnership was the establishment of the First Bank of Griswold, the name of which later changed to the First National Bank of Griswold.
The ornate desk is made of native walnut and features a leather insert on the desk top. It is modified secretary desk that has flat area for writing and numerous storage areas such as drawers, shelves which have doors with locks, and numerous "cubbies" of various sizes which also have keys. Two of the original keys are still with the desk. The desk is very stable and in prime condition after surviving for 150 years.
In a letter sent to Atlantic in 1993 by Forrest Huntington Whitney, grandson of Franklin H. Whitney, he recalls the desk being part of the furniture in his father's home and doing his school homework on it. Forrest was the son of Thomas Whitney, one of Franklin's two sons.
When Thomas Whitney moved his family to Chicago in 1932, the desk was too large to move. It was eventually stored in the basement of the Whitney Bank and Trust Company until it was donated to the Cass County Historical Museum.
Visitors are amazed at the design of the desk and its excellent condition and several have commented, "A person could live in that desk!" It is truly worthy of the man who owned it and used it as he opened Cass County to the country as he worked tirelessly to recruit families from the East to come and settle in the new prairie towns he established.
The Cass County Historical Museum is located on main street in Griswold. It is a free, public museum and open during the months of May through the second week of December, Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Tours are available through request by calling 712-778-5040.