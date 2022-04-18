Atlantic named Tree City USA recipient

The City of Atlantic was recently honored with the 2021 Tree City USA Award at the 31st Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon in Ankeny. The award was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources April 12 at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.
"The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees," says state forester Jeff Goerndt. "The City of Atlantic has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations."
Atlantic was one of 74 Iowa communities to qualify for Tree City USA status. To receive the award, a city must, at a minimum, have either a city forester or an active city tree board; have a tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program; and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.