Staff at the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a new activity this year: Yard Olympics. Teams of four will play games including bags, ladder golf, bocce ball and disc golf for a chance to win the gold medal. The games will be held at the Recreation Area at Sunnyside Park on June 25 at 1 p.m., and cost to play is $20 per team. For more information, contact the park office at 243-3542.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lane Nelson
- Searching the Shelves
- IOWA CLASS 3A SQM TRACK: Trojans qualify seven events for state meet
- IOWA STATE TRACK MEET: At-large qualifiers adds to already long list of NT-area state participants
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: ACGC's Kunkle, Suhr could surge
- STATE QUALIFYING MEET TRACK: Area athletes qualify for state
- Atlantic man's trial on arson, attempted murder charges will be July 13
- Atlantic School District audit released
- 50th Wedding Anniversary
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: 11 events – 6 girls, 5 boys – offer chances for Atlantic to excel at state
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.