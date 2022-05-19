Staff at the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a new activity this year: Yard Olympics. Teams of four will play games including bags, ladder golf, bocce ball and disc golf for a chance to win the gold medal. The games will be held at the Recreation Area at Sunnyside Park on June 25 at 1 p.m., and cost to play is $20 per team. For more information, contact the park office at 243-3542.

