Fashion Review

Junior Fashion Review:

First Place - Oliver Becker - Parents: Woatt and Sarah Becker - Club: Union Leaders - Plaque Sponsor: David and Kristi York Family

Runner Up - Avery Goodrich - Parent: Jody Goodrich - Washington G.E.M. - Plaque Sponsor - Simply Hair

Intermediate Fashion Review:

First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: David and Kristy York Family

Runner Up - Leah Ohms - Parents: Matt and Carrie Ohms - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: Landus Cooperative

Senior Fashion Review

First Place - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor : David and Kristy York Family

Runner Up - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Simply Hair

Outstanding Junior Bay Erickson, Isaac Hansen, Oliver Becker

Clothing Selection - Used

Junior CS - Used

First Place - Bay Erickson - Parents: Richard and Traci Erickson - Club: Union Leaders - Plaque Sponsor: Jon and Kate Olson Family

Runner Up - Oakley Skow - Parents: Logan and Ashley Skow - Club: Pymosa - Plaque Sponsor: McAtee Tire

Intermediate CS - Used

First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor - McAtee Tire

Runner Up - Macy Burg - Parents: John and Kristi Burg - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Company

Senior CS - Used

First Place - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Hannah Ankenbauer

Runner Up - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T - Hannah Ankenbauer

Clothing Selection - New

Junior CS

First Place - Isaac Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: John and Kate

Runner Up - Oakley Skow - Parents: Logan and Ashley Skow - Club: Pymosa - Plaque Sponsor: A Plus Designs

Intermediate CS

First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Atlantic BPW

Runner Up - Clara Kennedy - Parents: Zak and Emily Kennedy - Club: Cowpokes - Plaque Sponsor: Simply Hair

Senior CS

First Place - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Atlantic BPW

Runner Up - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T - In Memory of Kayleen Amos

Clothing Results

New - New Outfit

Used - Used Outfit under $20

Fr - Fashion Revue (sewn outfit)

Cassidy Kennedy - New - Junior - Blue

Bay Erickson - New - Junior - Blue

Cassidy Kennedy - Used - Junior - Blue

Bay Erickson - Used - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior

Zoey Amos - New - Junior - Blue

Avery Goodrich - Used - Junior - Blue

Eden Ohms - New - Junior - Blue

Kinsey Burg - Used - Junior - Blue

Eden Ohms - Used - Junior - Blue

Isaac Hansen - New - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior

Astelle Graham - New - Junior - Blue

Oliver Becker - New - Junior - Blue

Oakley Skow - New - Junior - Lavender

Clara Kennedy - New - Intermediate - Lavender

Oakley Skow - Used - Junior - Lavender

Clara Kennedy - Used - Intermediate - Blue

Leah Ohms - New - Intermediate - Blue

Catherine DeBord - New - Junior - Blue

Leah Ohms - Used - Intermediate - Blue

Catherine DeBord - Used - Junior - Blue

Macy Burg - Used - Intermediate - Lavender

Ada Hansen - New - Intermediate - Purple

Elizabeth Karwal - Used - Junior - Blue

Ada Hansen - Used - Intermediate - Purple

Rio Johnson - Used - Senior - Purple

Lily Johnson - Used - Senior - Lavender

Oliver Becker - FR - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior

Lily Johnson - New - Senior - Lavender

Rio Johnson - FR - Senior - Lavender

Lily Johnson - FR - Senior - Purple

Ada Hansen - FR - Intermediate - Purple

Rio Johnson - New - Senior - Purple - Outstanding Senior

Avery Goodrich - FR - Junior - Lavender

Leah Ohms - FR - Intermediate - Lavender

Advancing to State Fair

FR, Used and New - Lily and Rio Johnson

