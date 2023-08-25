Fashion Review
Junior Fashion Review:
First Place - Oliver Becker - Parents: Woatt and Sarah Becker - Club: Union Leaders - Plaque Sponsor: David and Kristi York Family
Runner Up - Avery Goodrich - Parent: Jody Goodrich - Washington G.E.M. - Plaque Sponsor - Simply Hair
Intermediate Fashion Review:
First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: David and Kristy York Family
Runner Up - Leah Ohms - Parents: Matt and Carrie Ohms - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: Landus Cooperative
Senior Fashion Review
First Place - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor : David and Kristy York Family
Runner Up - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Simply Hair
Outstanding Junior Bay Erickson, Isaac Hansen, Oliver Becker
Clothing Selection - Used
Junior CS - Used
First Place - Bay Erickson - Parents: Richard and Traci Erickson - Club: Union Leaders - Plaque Sponsor: Jon and Kate Olson Family
Runner Up - Oakley Skow - Parents: Logan and Ashley Skow - Club: Pymosa - Plaque Sponsor: McAtee Tire
Intermediate CS - Used
First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor - McAtee Tire
Runner Up - Macy Burg - Parents: John and Kristi Burg - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Company
Senior CS - Used
First Place - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Hannah Ankenbauer
Runner Up - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T - Hannah Ankenbauer
Clothing Selection - New
Junior CS
First Place - Isaac Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grant Guys and Gals - Plaque Sponsor: John and Kate
Runner Up - Oakley Skow - Parents: Logan and Ashley Skow - Club: Pymosa - Plaque Sponsor: A Plus Designs
Intermediate CS
First Place - Ada Hansen - Parents: Nate and Terri Hansen - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Atlantic BPW
Runner Up - Clara Kennedy - Parents: Zak and Emily Kennedy - Club: Cowpokes - Plaque Sponsor: Simply Hair
Senior CS
First Place - Rio Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: Atlantic BPW
Runner Up - Lily Johnson - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T - In Memory of Kayleen Amos
Clothing Results
New - New Outfit
Used - Used Outfit under $20
Fr - Fashion Revue (sewn outfit)
Cassidy Kennedy - New - Junior - Blue
Bay Erickson - New - Junior - Blue
Cassidy Kennedy - Used - Junior - Blue
Bay Erickson - Used - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior
Zoey Amos - New - Junior - Blue
Avery Goodrich - Used - Junior - Blue
Eden Ohms - New - Junior - Blue
Kinsey Burg - Used - Junior - Blue
Eden Ohms - Used - Junior - Blue
Isaac Hansen - New - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior
Astelle Graham - New - Junior - Blue
Oliver Becker - New - Junior - Blue
Oakley Skow - New - Junior - Lavender
Clara Kennedy - New - Intermediate - Lavender
Oakley Skow - Used - Junior - Lavender
Clara Kennedy - Used - Intermediate - Blue
Leah Ohms - New - Intermediate - Blue
Catherine DeBord - New - Junior - Blue
Leah Ohms - Used - Intermediate - Blue
Catherine DeBord - Used - Junior - Blue
Macy Burg - Used - Intermediate - Lavender
Ada Hansen - New - Intermediate - Purple
Elizabeth Karwal - Used - Junior - Blue
Ada Hansen - Used - Intermediate - Purple
Rio Johnson - Used - Senior - Purple
Lily Johnson - Used - Senior - Lavender
Oliver Becker - FR - Junior - Purple - Outstanding Junior
Lily Johnson - New - Senior - Lavender
Rio Johnson - FR - Senior - Lavender
Lily Johnson - FR - Senior - Purple
Ada Hansen - FR - Intermediate - Purple
Rio Johnson - New - Senior - Purple - Outstanding Senior
Avery Goodrich - FR - Junior - Lavender
Leah Ohms - FR - Intermediate - Lavender
Advancing to State Fair
FR, Used and New - Lily and Rio Johnson