Exira Lions continue to look for ways to serve Exira, Audubon County, and meet the needs of our two foundations as well as Tori’s Angels, Camp Courageous, Hertko Hollow and more. We have helped with hunger by supporting our local food pantry and also Hope Ministries in Des Moines. It is exciting to see the difference and help we do for LeaderDog for the Blind with our extremely active Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club. Every year we are able to sponsor at least two puppies and we have seen the result of our efforts through Dawn Rudolph with her success in life since acquiring the puppy “Lady” in 2015,
We just finished our annual “Valentines Scholarship Dinner” in February, an evening breakfast for scholarships and our own building fund. We have helped the city of Exira with its annual city-wide cleanup day, by members donating blood when they can, improving our building, and much more in 2023. Exira Lions will be looking for help to stain the T-Bone Bridges to help preserve and keep the trail as nice as can be. You can help on this service project as a non-Lion and adopt a bridge. The 26 bridges are given a coat to protect them from the summer sun and rains. Call 712-304-5066 if you can put a group together. The stain is provided by the county with brushes and other tools provided. All we need are 26 different groups or less to accomplish this excellent project. Can you help?
If you have used glasses or hearing aids laying around, please donate to a Lion club in the area, so our organization can meet the demand for glasses world-wide and process the hearing aids to meet the demands for our statewide hearing aid program to provide reconditioned hearing aids to those that cannot afford the expense of new ones. This program has been very successful by our state Lions and is now being run by volunteers. This gives those in need a way to hear their grandkids, family and more. What a success for those that need this help and it starts with your donations of used hearing aids. Without the general publics help this program would wither and disappear. Let’s keep it going.
Our club has a grant from the Audubon Endowment to put a new deck on the back of our building. We continue to use dollars the right way. Dollars earned by benefits primarily cover those entities we help. We try to keep our costs down by getting Thrivent Seed Cards to help with those expenses. It just means more of your dollars goes to the entities we named above. We appreciate all you do for us to make us who we are.
In addition the club is trying something new. To help the new flower shop, “The Flower Supply” with a joint effort of providing flowers on Mother’s Day with orders for Cinnamon rolls, pecan rolls and a breakfast coffee cake. This will be offered on advanced sales and flowers from the new business. You may only order flowers till gone or only order the baked goods or a combo. Call any Lion to order your take-home rolls or coffee cake and place it now.
The Lions will be doing their annual garage sale and bake sale and taco Day the last weekend in April and first weekend in May! Then it is the new Mother’s Day event of flowers and rolls to go, Memorial Day Breakfast, running the concession stand at little league games, and then start our next year events in July. We serve to help others!