Exira Lions continue to look for ways to serve Exira, Audubon County, and meet the needs of our two foundations as well as Tori’s Angels, Camp Courageous, Hertko Hollow and more. We have helped with hunger by supporting our local food pantry and also Hope Ministries in Des Moines. It is exciting to see the difference and help we do for LeaderDog for the Blind with our extremely active Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club. Every year we are able to sponsor at least two puppies and we have seen the result of our efforts through Dawn Rudolph with her success in life since acquiring the puppy “Lady” in 2015,